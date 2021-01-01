Zac Zac Posen Posen Crossbody Bag in Neutral. Zac Zac Posen Posen Crossbody Bag in Neutral. Leather exterior and suede lining. Made in Vietnam. Top zipper closure with gold-tone chain link detail. Adjustable top handle. Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap. Exterior back slip pocket. Measures approx 9.5 W x 6 H x 2.5 DShoulder strap drop measures approx 21 in lengthTop handle measures approx 15 with a 5 drop. ZZAC-WY180. ZP6630. ZAC Zac Posen features all of the elements esteemed designer, Zac Posen is celebrated for perfect cuts, detail and sartorial beauty but is ideal for everyday wear. With this line Zac Posen almost effortlessly manipulates textiles and fabrics, plays with architecture and silhouettes and designs pieces that quickly turn into wardrobe staples. From bags, clutches and wallets accented with calf hair to richly designed ready-to-wear dresses, Posen has crafted a dazzling and approachable collection for the fashion forward.