Positive Affirmation I Am Strong Be A Good Positive Saying Tote Bag

Positive Affirmation for the mom dad or kids that want to remember they are strong, smart, honest & brave. These quotes affirmations spread a message to have positive saying, words, positive thoughts and positive actions. Positive Affirmation Mantra. Positive quotes affirmations are needed to keep you motivated and ready for a positive message tee. For the person that is looking for strong motivational positive affirmations. Be The Reason Someone Smile someone smiles. Be a good positive brave person. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.