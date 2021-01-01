Aveeno Positively Radiant Sheer Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin with Total Soy Complex and SPF 30 Sunscreen, Oil-Free and Non-Comedogenic, 2.5 fl. oz

2.5-fluid ounce bottle of Aveeno Positively Radiant Sheer Daily Moisturizer to transform dry skin into naturally radiant skin Clinically proven moisturizer contains Total Soy Complex and broad spectrum SPF 30 UVA/UVB sun protection to even skin tone and texture in just 4 weeks and works to fight the signs of early skin aging and reduce the look of dark spots. Daily sheer formula is oil-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic. This moisturizer is also non-greasy and can be worn under makeup. Provides long-lasting moisture to take on dry winter skin, while being lightweight enough to use in the summer The Positively Radiant collection is designed to enhance your natural radiance and give you a lit-from-within glow. Each Total Soy Complex enriched product targets even tone and texture.