The colorful stones in Piaget's signature 'Possession' collection have been hand-picked by the maison's expert gemologists to ensure the highest quality. This necklace is exquisitely made from 18-karat rose gold and features a glossy 2.275-carat carnelian that rotates freely in its ring setting. The dainty diamond on the chain is an elegant touch. Shown here with: [Magda Butrym Top id1045176], [Piaget Ring id1076575], [Piaget Ring id1029380].