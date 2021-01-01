From post traumatic stress disorder family awareness su

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Sister Support Ribb Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Sister Post Traumatic Stress Disorder support, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Sister, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Sibling, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Sis, PTSD Sis, Sis PTSD awareness, Post Traumatic Stre 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com