The Florsheim Postino Wing Tip Oxford is as handsome as they come. This lace-up features a smooth leather upper with a snipped toe and side goring for additional flexibility. Breathable leather lining and generously cushioned leather-covered footbed for all-day wear. Durable rubber outsole for a pleasurable walking experience. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 15 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D (M). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.