This is a collection dedicated to those delicate and tender details which may easily go unseen: like your freckles, the texture of your hair, dust floating in the sunlight, and the smallest, most understated, diamonds. These are pieces made for the personal, nuanced moments in life. An opal with diamonds floating underneath creates a beautiful new silhouette that floats on your ear. Sweet alone or stunning paired with others. Available in solid 10k yellow gold.