A flurry of realistic teardrop-shaped green spotted leaves make up the lush foliage that appears to grow from the retro-inspired white planter. This artificial Pothos plant has been made with care to look realistic and draw the eye. Place it on a brightly colored trivet or placemat on your end table as part of an attractive arrangement.Measurements: 14 Width/Inches, 14 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 4 LbBase Material: 50% Polyester, 50% PlasticCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported