Recently launched in 2016, Versace Pour Homme Dylan Blue by Versace provides a delicate balance of citrus, spicy and musk accords, creating an ideal daily scent. The fragrance opens with fresh top notes of water, grapefruit, fig and bergamot. These are followed by a complex middle blend of floral and woodsy violet leaf, papyrus and patchouli mixed with spicy black pepper and ambroxan.