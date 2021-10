Key Notes: - Top notes: Cedar Leaves, Rich Cardamom - Middle notes: Pimento - Base notes: Fir Balsam FRAGRANCE Family: Spicy About The FRAGRANCE: Understated and timeless. Intriguing and sensuous. An elegant weaving of noble ingredients perfectly capturing Bottega Veneta's refinement and craftsmanship signature. From the very start, the cross combination of bergamot and fir balsam brings brightness and depth. A strong and charismatic note of pimento reflects in the heart the elegance of the Bott