What it is: A dynamic scent created from essential ingredients of Mediterranean origin. Fragrance story: Diamante citrus, bitter orange leaves and neroli flowers light up the fragrance with Mediterranean accents. The heart of Versace pour Homme is characterized by the mineral-floral and almost tactile aroma of clary sage and blue hyacinth. Amber and musk deliver deep, sensual base notes. Notes:- Top: bergamot, diamante citron, orange leaves,