Powder Blurring Brush - The e.l.f. Cosmetics Powder Blurring Brush is a medium-sized densely packed brush that distributes powder evenly by blurring product into the skin for a soft-focus. Benefits Previously Selfie Ready Powder Brush Domed shape, medium-sized powder brush Distributes powder evenly by blurring product into the skin Great for use under the eye, around the nose, and the brow area Use with loose powders to create a thin veil of coverage or for pressed powders for fuller e.l.f. brushes are synthetic, 100% vegan, and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic. Formulated Without All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone All skincare is also free from sulfates - Powder Blurring Brush