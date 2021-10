Sisley has worked with Raphaël, French master brushmaker since 1793, to produce easy-to-use tools that bring out the very best of its formulas. This applicator has incredibly soft, rounded bristles that effortlessly pick up loose and compact powders. It's perfectly sized to fit in your handbag makeup case. - Synthetic bristles - Can also be used to remove eyeshadow excess underneath the socket by pinching the bristles