Gently refract light and create a luminescent glow with this pressed highlighting powder by Winky Lux. Apply Powder Lights to the highest part of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, your brow bone, and cupids bow for a natural - looking luster. The velvety texture and long - wear technology creates a delicate radiance that lasts all day. How to UseJewel is a rose gold hue that looks great on deeper skintones. Celestial is a champagne hue that's universally flattering. Charm is a holographic hue. About the BrandWINKY LUXMade in China | Powder Lights – Highlighter in Celestial