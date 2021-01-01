The Power Blender is the latest-generation blender; it has been certified for professional use and was developed in collaboration with a team of experienced chefs who have tested its features. The LED control panel, and Wi-Fi capabilities along with the corresponding app bring this modern innovation to the lead of its kind. Objecto's Power Blender combines a unique and innovative mix of smart technology, design, and versatility to provide maximum performance. Every detail embodies the brand's philosophy: offer something unique and extraordinary.