HUDA'S TIPS: Use the bullet's pointed tip to contour and line the edges of your lips. Fill lips in using the bullet's flat base, beginning in the center and smoothing outward to the corners of your mouth. Build up to your desired level of impact. Huda Beauty's highly pigmented Power Bullet Matte Lipstick delivers unparalleled color payoff and unexpected comfort. Last Night: A deep chocolate brown (cool toned) Huda Beauty Power Bullet Lipstick Matte Lipstick in Last Night - Shop Now