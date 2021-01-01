From fair winds press

Power Food: Original Recipes by Rens Kroes for Happy Healthy Living Rens Kroes Author

$18.99 on sale
($24.99 save 24%)
In stock
Buy at barnes&noble

Description

Pamper yourself with delicious, organic, and energizing Power Food!With hectic and busy schedules, it can be difficult to lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Dutch superstar and best-selling author Rens Kroes makes it easy with a combination of healthy food, sufficient exercise, and relaxation. You'll find delicious, on-the-go breakfasts that make you happy, simple salads and pasta dishes, and healthy takes on sinful sweets. A guide showing nutritional information on each food is provided, including what to eat for different beauty benefits, like shiny hair or radiant skin. Lead a happy and balanced life with Power Food!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com