Power Food: Original Recipes by Rens Kroes for Happy Healthy Living Rens Kroes Author

Pamper yourself with delicious, organic, and energizing Power Food!With hectic and busy schedules, it can be difficult to lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Dutch superstar and best-selling author Rens Kroes makes it easy with a combination of healthy food, sufficient exercise, and relaxation. You'll find delicious, on-the-go breakfasts that make you happy, simple salads and pasta dishes, and healthy takes on sinful sweets. A guide showing nutritional information on each food is provided, including what to eat for different beauty benefits, like shiny hair or radiant skin. Lead a happy and balanced life with Power Food!