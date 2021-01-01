MIRENESSE Power Lift Wrinkle Zero Night Renewal Serum in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Anti-ageing night serum for the face & neck to reverse the effects of time, repair and renew skin from within with Peptide GF6 Lipid Vitamin C. and Retinol. This concentrated recovery serum recaptures the skin's youthful glow. Every night the skin texture is renewed and rejuvenated, daily damage is repaired. . Size: 0.35 oz. . Key Ingredients: Cellular Peptide GF6 Complex, Lipid Vitamin C, Retinol. Lipid C is a stable form of vitamin C that is fat soluble and penetrates the skin very easily. Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate is made by taking the natural Vitamin C molecule and attaching 4 extra molecules to the corners of the Vitamin C molecule. This new molecule has a number of important advantages. It is lipid soluble just like your skin, which means that it easily penetrates into the skin. It does not require a low pH to get it to penetrate the skin so it does not sting. It stimulates your skin to make its own natural moisturizers called glycosaminoglycans. Glycosaminoglycans will allow your skin to absorb moisture from your body, which reduces the need for applying other moisturizers. It is stable in air and water for up to 18 months, which means it will work as an anti-oxidant long after you start using it. Cellular Growth Factor 6 Complex reduces and corrects wrinkles by generating new skin cells and increasing skin elasticity through regulation of collagen, elastin, fibronectin and hyaluronic acid. It hydrates dry skin and helps it to maintain its optimum moisture balance. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Imported