Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner - Powerful Plum - 0.01oz - Ulta Beauty

This pigment-packed lip liner provides ultra-precise results with its chiseled tip that never requires sharpening. The creamy, no-tug formula delivers comfortable, waterproof color that lasts for 8 hours. Use it to create fuller-looking lips with a suede matte finish that won’t feather or bleed. How to use: Outline lips with liner and use brush end to smooth, define or contour. Use the sharp point of the pencil for definition. Use the rounded part of the pencil to fill in lips. Use the brush to blend and smooth color. How to lip contour and highlight using two Power Line™ Lip Liners- Step 1: Use a contour shade that either matches your lip’s natural tone or deeper to outline lips and create an “X” at the cupid’s bow. Step 2: Using the same contouring shade, fill in the outer corner on the top and bottom lip. Step 3: Apply a lighter shade than your lip’s natural tone in the middle of the lip. Step 4: Blend both of the colors together with the built-in brush pulling the deeper shade towards the center of the lips and the lighter shade towards the outer corners of the mouth. Step 5: Wear alone for a matte, plumped look or top with gloss. This application can be replicated with any color combination of like-tones. Color: Powerful Plum.