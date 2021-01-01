Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon Honeycrisp 0.05 oz/ 1.5 g

A comfortable, matte lip crayon for creamy, bold color that can keep up with you and a precise, slim design for no-stress application. Highlighted Ingredients: - Pomegranate Extract: Gives your lips an antioxidant-rich boost- Wild African Mango Butter: An exotic tropical fruit packed with essential fatty acids to help nourish lips. - Orange Peel Wax: Helps seal in hydration and gives this crayon its creamy glide. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: This high-performance crayon, supercharged with superfoods pomegranate oil and wild African mango, delivers bold, one-swipe color with a comfortable, creamy-matte finish.