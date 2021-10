Short and chic, our Power Netz Shorts just landed in our breezy Netz fabrication. Perfect for your running route or running errands a like. Fits true to size, take your usual Koral sizing Fabric: Netz - 94% Polyamide, 6% Xtra Life LYCRA® Sport Technology: Breathability, Quick Dry, Color Absolute Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors, gentle cycle; No bleach; Lay flat to dry. Do not iron. Ethically Made in the USA