Maidenform Power Players Camisole. Your wardrobe gets a major upgrade with this essential layering camisole from Maidenform. Designed with minimal seams and SmoothTec panels, this cami will comfortably smooth and shape your tummy, waist, and sides. • Scoop neckline • Gripper at hem for a Stay Put Promise™ • Free cut edges for no bulk & no-pinch • One-piece removable foam cup for a customizable fit • Cooling fabric helps keep you cool and comfortable