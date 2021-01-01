beautyblender POWER POCKET PUFF Dual Sided Powder Puff (1 piece)

Two sides are better than one, as evident by the POWER POCKET PUFF™ Dual Sided Powder Puff from beautyblender. Stretchy with a teardrop shape, this makeup applicator has a soft pink side that helps you set your cosmetics, while the tan suede side helps you gently reblend for a smoother finish.Key Benefits:A finger pocket allows for precision and ease so product can be distributed smoothly and evenly across the complexion.A stretchy interchangeable finger band allows you to switch back and forth so you get the best of both worlds easily.beautyblender's unique material is aqua-activated™. When wet, it expands to about twice its size and becomes super soft to create an even, smooth blend and bounce, returning to its original size when it air dries.Hand finished in the USA.Tip: Instead of laying fingers on the face during makeup application, use the puff as a hand guard, preventing makeup from smudging.