Power Pro Totally Wireless Earphones Apple H1 Headphone Chip Class 1 Bluetooth 9 Hours of Listening Time SweatResistant Earbuds Lava Red

Totally wireless high-performance earphones Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case) Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and auto play/pause Features the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts Compatible with iOS and Android Enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud With fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives 1.5 hours of playback when battery is low What's in the box: Power Pro totally wireless earphones, charging case, ear tips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, Quick Start guide, warranty card