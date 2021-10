Berkley® PowerBait® Power Swimmer Soft Bait boasts an irresistible scent and flavor that is versatile in use. It reliably attracts fish with the paddletail action. FEATURES Versatile multi-purpose bait Paddletail action attracts fish Eye-catching colors Exclusive PowerBait formula for scent and flavor PACKAGE QUANTITY: 2.8”: 8 3.3”: 8 3.8”: 6 4.3”: 6