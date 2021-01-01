Adidas Powerband BOA Boost Golf Shoe, Black/White, 15 M US

New generation of adidas branding and shoe construction powered by scientific and biomechanical research and testing Boost midsole cushioning for walking comfort and energy return Features new l6 boa closure system conveniently located on top center tongue for more customizable micro adjustability 6-spike tpu outsole construction with strategically placed secondary lugs for tour-proven grip and stability Climaproof stretch microfiber leather offers durability and lightweight comfort with easy care