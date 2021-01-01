Powered By Onigiri Rice Ball Kawaii Japanese Food Lover Raglan Baseball Tee

Do you love eating Japanese food? Get this onigiri design now. This funny rice ball design is perfect for all Japanese food lovers like you. It features a kawaii illustration of onigiri and a fun foodie quote. Great for all - men and women. This Powered By Onigiri design is perfect for any of your friends who lives in Japan. This funny onigiri Japanese food design will make them proud of their local food. Anyone who sees this kawaii rice ball design will surely crave onigiri. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem