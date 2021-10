We first spotted NARS' 'Powermatte Pigment' on Bella Hadid, who fronted the campaign. The collection is inspired by the rebellious rock 'n'roll era and each shade is named after a song - 'Save the Queen' is a dusty mauve hue with pink tones. This long-lasting formula glides on easily like an ink and dries completely matte for deep color that doesn't fade, cake or crack. - High-coverage, non-sticky finish