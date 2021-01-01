Rose gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed rose gold PVD bezel. Silver dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display above the 6 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Case size: 33 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 16 mm. Butterfly clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tissot PR 100 Silver Dial Rose Gold PVD Ladies Watch T101.210.33.031.01.