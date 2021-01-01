Rose gold PVD stainless steel case with a dark blue leather strap. Fixed rose gold PVD bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. ETA caliber G10.211 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 10.71 mm. Band width: 20 mm, band length: 8 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tissot PR100 Chronograph Silver Dial Mens Watch T1014173603100.