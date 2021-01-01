PR13 Portable FM Radio Receiver Mini Walkman Radio AAA Battery Powered Radio with Earphone and Lock Key for Theater Church Tour Guide

Portable fm receiver; size 3.7x2.1x0.8inches; weight 1.41oz; small and slim; can be put into pocket; handbag; backpack or shopping bag easily; the radio has a lock key to prevent improper operation when used Digital fm radio; fm 60-108 MHz; no AM; use an advanced DSP chip as the radio brain;making the signal analysis and reception ability stronger and channels more stable Convenient operation; with lock key and 5 storage positions for the station; each storage position can store a frequency; very suitable for drive-in theaters and churches Large LCD screen;built-in double 16-bit mirror converter with low audio distortion output;the supplied earphone can be used as FM antenna; when receiving the stations; please extend the earphone cable as long as possible to get a better radio signal The shell is made of high-quality ABS material and yake oil with fine workmanship;strong shock and fall resistance ability; operated by 2XAAA batteries (not included); changing