BirdieBall Practice Golf Balls

FEATURES: Limited flight distance (about 40 yds) from a full impact swing but feels and flies like a real golf ball Spins exactly like a golf ball and offers true swing feedback with a rewarding flight and sound Reverse spin around horizontal axis, allowing you to draw and fade Award-winning, used at golf training schools, endorsed by teaching pros, and enjoyed by golfers of every age and skill High quality, durable super polymer for a durable construction Practice full swings or chip shots anywhere Perfect for parks or home practice areas Effective and fun 12 balls