Isabel Marant Etoile Pralunia Pant in Beige Cotton blend. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. Side slant pockets. Back flap pockets with button closures. ETOI-WP55. 21APA1984-21A015E. About the designer: The standard-bearer for insouciant Parisian chicness, Isabel Marant launched her easygoing Étoile diffusion line in 1999. The collection dispenses with formality: Étoile is known for its comfortable, relaxed styles. With deconstructed shapes and soft prints, the label showcases a fluid, feminine feel.