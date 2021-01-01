Praying - The Fewer The Words The Better The Prayer - Priest T-Shirt

You like religious preferences? You are happy the church or love Love, Mercy and Goodness things? For religious people who believes on their faith and the power of prayers. For Christians and Catholics. It's great for men, women and children. You love your attitude to God? You are proud to be a believer and like Religion, Belief or Kindness topics? Then get this cool vintage Praying - The Fewer The Words The Better The Prayer - Priest apparel. Cool Institution - Goodness - Love Stuff Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem