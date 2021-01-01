Cl de Peau Beaut Precious Gold Vitality Mask

WHAT IT IS An antioxidant-rich, 24K Gold infused face mask to replenish and recharge fatigued, stressed skin. Golden hour skin, anytime. 2.7 oz. Made in Japan. WHAT IT DOES Energizes and recharges skin with high quality 24K Gold Infusion leaving skin visibly firmer, lifted, and radiant in minutes. Antioxidant-rich, rinse-off formula helps prevent the key factors that may lead to wrinkles, sagging, and loss of definition. Inspires a restored sense of well-being by banishing visible signs of skin fatigue and stress for smoother, plumper looking skin. HOW TO USE IT Use 1-2 times a week to maintain radiant results Rinse-off formula that can be left on for 5 to 20 minutes Includes a soft, uniquely designed application brush INGREDIENTS Contains high quality 24K Gold Infusion, Gardenia Extract, and resveratrol, known antioxidants that help counteract the various signs of aging which accumulate in the skin due to mental and physical fatigue. Amino acids and botanical ingredients help recharge skins energy source for smoother, plumper looking skin to accelerate a more youthful look. Skin-Empowering Illuminator enhances skins ability to defend itself against different types of stress for radiant skin. ABOUT THE BRAND While its French name translates to The Key to Skins Beauty, Cl de Peau Beaut was founded in Japan in 1982 with a mission to revolutionize skin-cell science. The award-winning concealer is repeatedly a best seller, while skincare formulas like serums and essences work synergistically to create radiant, supple skin. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to CleDePeauBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Cle De Peau > Cl De Peau Beaut > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cl de Peau Beaut