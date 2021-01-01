From adidas

adidas Predator 20 Match Soccer Gloves, Size 9, White

$39.99
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

Defend your territory on the football pitch. Get to grips with everything the opposition throws at you in these adidas® Predator 20 Match Gloves. Durable latex in the palm takes the sting out of shots while ensuring every catch sticks. A positive finger cut keeps them comfortable. Consistent Grip, Durable Defense Positive cut offers a larger surface area to ensure maximized contact Soft Grip Pro latex for grip and cushioning Personalized Fit Elastic bandage and full-wrap wrist strap provide an ideal fit to match your measurements Key Details Palm: 100% rubber Cut: Positive Materials: 63% polyester, 37% polyurethane

