adidas Predator 20 Match Soccer Gloves, Size 9, White

Defend your territory on the football pitch. Get to grips with everything the opposition throws at you in these adidas® Predator 20 Match Gloves. Durable latex in the palm takes the sting out of shots while ensuring every catch sticks. A positive finger cut keeps them comfortable. Consistent Grip, Durable Defense Positive cut offers a larger surface area to ensure maximized contact Soft Grip Pro latex for grip and cushioning Personalized Fit Elastic bandage and full-wrap wrist strap provide an ideal fit to match your measurements Key Details Palm: 100% rubber Cut: Positive Materials: 63% polyester, 37% polyurethane