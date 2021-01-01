The adidas Predator Freak .3 Firm Ground Soccer Cleats will have you scoring goals like a pro in no time. Foam padding placed around your ankle collar under the tongue for an incredibly comfortable fit feel. Traditional lace closure for a secure fit. Comfort sockliner molds to your foot with padding in the heel for ultimate cushioning at heel-strike. Engineered mesh for structure, stretch and enhanced breathability. Generously cushioned footbed for all day comfort. Shock-absorbing lightweight midsole. Sturdy, flexible traction outsole. Textile and synthetic upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.