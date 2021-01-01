adidas Predator Freak .3 Low Indoor Soccer Cleats

The adidasÂ® Predator Freak .3 Low Indoor Soccer Cleats have a comfortable mesh upper that is soft and adaptive to your every move. The outsole helps you move with precision on flat, indoor surfaces. Lace up construction for a secure and snug fit. Padded collar and tongue. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.