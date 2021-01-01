adidas Predator Freak .3 Low Turf

The adidasÂ® Predator Freak .3 Low Turf soccer shoes deliver support with a coated textile upper. 3D-printed Demonscale elements spread further across the foot to help you dominate the ball. Regular fit. Lace closure. Coated textile upper. Demonscale 3D-print strike zone. Rubber outsole for artificial turf. Upper made from textile and synthetic material. Lining and insole made out of textile material. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.