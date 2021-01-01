Rivals can't hold you back. On the court, you're in control. Release your full force of nature in adidas Predator Freak .4 Turf Soccer Cleats. Dominate the game in these adidas turf soccer shoes. The comfortable upper is soft and adaptive. The outsole gives you high-speed control. Traditional lace-up closure for secure and adjustable fit. Textile upper with signature adidas stripe. Breathable textile lining. Cushioned insole. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.