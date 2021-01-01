Johanna Ortiz Prehistoric Origin Midi Skirt in Black,White. - size 2 (also in 0) Johanna Ortiz Prehistoric Origin Midi Skirt in Black,White. - size 2 (also in 0) 100% organic cotton. Made in Colombia. Machine wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Front draping fabric detail. Pleated fabric throughoutBack vent. Skirt measures approx 31 in length. JORR-WQ11. F900AE. The brand is inspired by the woman behind the name and her effortless sense of style. Her signature lush flower prints, exuberant ruffles & the sophistication of South America have seduced women all over the world looking for an ebullient sense of Joie de Vivre