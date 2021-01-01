Premier Momentum Bracelet

This is the Premier Designs "Momentum" Bracelet in dual silver tone finish with black antiquing detail. It is easy on and off, since it is assembled with elastic. This bracelet is a great piece that will coordinate with just about anything! The center of each piece in the bracelet has a hammered silver finish, and the edges are smooth matte finish. It is just a little over 1" (1.2") wide. This bracelet complies with safety regulations of lead, nickel and other components Comes in boutique gift box. Find lots of unique affordable jewelry on the Mimi's Gift Gallery boutique page.