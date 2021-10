This is a luxe hybrid that combines all the casual cool of a long sleeve tee with the polish of a cashmere sweater. Knitted from superfine 2/48 cashmere at a 14 gauge, this sweater/tee is thin enough to layer under a third piece yet warm enough to fly solo when the weather's mild. We've searched the world to find an imported yarn that resists pilling. 100% superfine cashmere.; 14 gauge knit.; Features our signature button-through chest pocket.; Knit cuffs.; Imported.; Dry clean.;