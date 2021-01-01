Premium Clad Fry Pan, 12.5 Inch

When it comes to this Premium Clad 12" Fry Pan, more is better. This versatile pan gives you more room to sear the meats you love, without the risk of overcrowding. The bonded 5 layer construction provides consistent heat distribution with no hot spots for consistent results every time. Featuring a beautiful satin finish, Premium Clad is designed for use on all cooktops - a great investment for wherever life takes you. These multipurpose pans are perfect for cooking eggs, searing meats and fish, or sautéing vegetables. Compare Our Lines