Rainbow colors ripple through bright logotype on the chest of a tee that pairs the comfort of cotton with the freedom of a sleeveless silhouette. 27" length (size Medium) Crewneck Sleeveless 100% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Men's Clothing Levi's donates 100% of net profits from its Pride Capsule annually to OutRight Action International, an organization working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people all over the world