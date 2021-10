A must-have denim jacket embodies the ultimate in timeless cool with its season-spanning versatility, classic details and perfectly faded coloring. Best of all, it's the perfect DIY project to customize with patches, embroidery and anything else you identify with. Front button closure Spread collar Single-button cuffs Chest button-flap pockets; side welt pockets Adjustable button side tabs 76% cotton, 24% lyocell Machine wash, tumble dry Imported