Superfly Premium Fly Tying Vise, stainless steel

The Superfly™ Premium Fly Tying Vise is perfect for tying smaller flies. Made from a brass and stainless steel construction, this vise is durable. Equipped with an adjustable angle head, you can easily see your fly from any angle. The spring material clip keeps flies secure. The Superfly Premium Vise is an essential piece of equipment for tying flies. FEATURES: Fly tying vise Brass and stainless steel construction Fine jaws for tying smaller flies Single lever action closer Adjustable angle head Spring material clip keeps materials out of the way C-clamp mounting system attaches to any desk or table Model: A-5010