Premium Heathered Cotton Face Mask for Adults - 3 Pack

PROTECTION Multi-layered filtration system: Treated for moisture control and small particle filtration, with an antimicrobial finish on interior and exterior surfaces. COMFORT Super soft fabric: breathable and ultra-lightweight. Temperature control: Easy to wear all year long.. STYLE AND FIT New, improved fit: Wider coverage for maximum protection. Streamlined design for a sleek look. Flexible nose clip for a secure fit and minimal eyewear fogging. Adult sizing: One size fits most. ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Reusable: Machine washable. Lay flat to dry. Flat-fold design: Easy storage. Printed message: WEAR IN THIS TOGETHER. Antimicrobial mask pouch included. Glasses-wearers: For best fit, adjust the nose clip first to secure mask to your face before wearing glasses. Dimensions: 23"W x 15"H. Side height 7.5" This is a final sale item and not eligible for discount. No returns or exchanges allowed. Please note this mask does not protect users or others against human pathogens including bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease organisms. Always clean or wash this product thoroughly after each use. This mask is not a replacement for medical grade personal protective equipment and is not intended to replace other recommended measures to stop community spread of COVID-19. Please continue to wash your hands, practice social distancing, and refrain from touching your face. Imported.