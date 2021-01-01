Premium Nail Lacquer, Azzurro - 091, Navy Blue Crème Nail Polish - OZ

GUiSHEM Premium Nail Lacquer features new technologies that help the nail polish last longer and dry faster with a high pigmentation ultra rich and creamy formula. The Vegan formula is Produced in France and is 5-free and cruelty free. The unique formula is free of Formaldehyde, DBP, Camphor, Toluene and Formaldehyde Resin. Our products are also free of Xylene and Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP). The bottle and brush applicator are custom designed and produced. The glass bottle's design is inclined to give it an ultra-modern look indicative of GUiSHEM's RTW collections accompanied by the custom-made round and flat brush that allows for streak free application. The bottle is packed individually in its own box.