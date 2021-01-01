Premium Noise Cancelling Wireless BehindNeck in Ear Headphones Black WI1000XB

Best Quality Guranteed. Digital Noise Cancelling with Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing perfect for flying -Headphones Connect, APP for Android /iOS to use Smart Listening technology to control your ambient sound settings. Smart listening by smart auto-settings automatically adjusts ambient sound to your activity. Ambient Sound mode to hear essential sound without taking your headphones off. Optimized for the Google Assistant with an update. Ask it questions. Tell it do things. Its your own personal Google, always ready to help. Frequency Response (Bluetooth Communication)- 20 Hz20,000 Hz (44.1 kHz Sampling)/20 Hz40,000 Hz (LDAC 96 kHz Sampling, 990 kbps). Sensitivities (dB/mW)- 101 dB/mW (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned on), 97 dB/mW (when connecting via the headphone cable with the unit turned off) High-quality audio with DSEE HX, S-Master HX, LDAC and aptX HD. Frequency r